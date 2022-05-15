ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood confirms soldier has been missing for nearly a week

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood on Sunday officially acknowledged PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9. Several social media groups have been...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 2

Related
kgns.tv

Search continues for escaped Texas inmate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers from all over the State of Texas continue to search for an inmate who escaped last Thursday in east Texas. Authorities believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is within the search perimeter, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him for the past four days.
LAREDO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas fire department warns of snakes hiding in pool noodles

SALADO, Texas — Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water. Summer is almost here and the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department says you need to check your pool noodles for snakes. Specifically, the fire department is talking about rattlesnakes. Firefighters warn that as...
SALADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Fort Hood, TX Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Human smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit involving suspected human smugglers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in a crash in South Texas. State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield ensuing a brief pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect...
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Body of missing Longview man found in Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (KETK) – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley’s silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma was found in the west desert of the county in April. His cellphone had been left in the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwtx#Pvt Brendan Lush#Pvt Lush#Killeen Police#Bell County Crime
KWTX

Wildfire potential continues today for portions of the Panhandle and West Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas A&M Fire Service is warning of potential large wildfires that can occur in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains through Friday including areas near Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg. Any new fires in grass and brush vegetation will...
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Army
KRQE News 13

New Mexico airman found dead in his home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base says one of its airmen was found dead in his home last week. Details are limited but they say Airman First Class Emerald Baskin-Young was found dead in his home in Melrose. Basking-Young was with the air force since December 2020...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
KWTX

CBP officers in South Texas seize meth worth over $18 million

LAREDO Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized an estimated $18-million in methamphetamine. The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection. The...
LAREDO, TX
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy