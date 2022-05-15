ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Family Fun Run to benefit teachers held in West Jordan

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A family fun challenge run was held on Saturday by the Jordan Education Foundation at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The purpose of the event was to bring families together with good-spirited competition between teachers and students, while raising money for classroom supplies and other needs to support the Jordan school district.

What drives teachers crazy?

Foundation member Jason Casto says that they wanted to do something a bit more fun than at 5K race.

He states, “What do people want to do? They like to, you know, run through mud, they like to hurdle barricades, they like to crawl under the nets, they like to do stuff like that, so let’s do that.”

Local businesses, vendors and local leaders were also on hand to help make this event a community success.

