FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 495 Tuesday night. Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-495, north of Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road around 10:15 p.m. VSP troopers report when they arrived at the scene of the crash, one person was dead and another person was seriously hurt. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO