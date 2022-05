Arsenal’s wiggle room is gone. The Gunners travel to Newcastle with a simple mission: win today, win against Everton next weekend, and qualify for the Champions League. There are other scenarios in which the club still make the CL, but all of those rely on Spurs dropping points against Norwich on the final day. Right now, Arsenal still control their own fate: two wins does the trick.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO