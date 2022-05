OTTAWA – A man is dead after a tractor rollover in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa Police Department say they were called around 2:30 PM to the 800 block of Chapel Street for a report of a person who had rolled a tractor down an embankment and was pinned underneath. Heavy equipment was brought in to remove the tractor and life saving measures were attempted. The male was transported to OSF St Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by Ottawa Police Detectives and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the man is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO