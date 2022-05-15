ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

The need for animal fosters increases in Terre Haute

By Lilly Cederdahl
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – While the Terre Haute Humane Society is on the search for animal fosters year round, the need has increased as the weather has gotten warmer. Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler said the need comes as ‘kitten season’ has arrived. “We are...

WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. CASA rummage sale coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents looking for a good bargain and a chance to help out a worthy cause can do both at the upcoming CASA rummage sale. This year’s event will be the 4th annual edition, it’s part of a partnership with the Farmer’s Market. Officials encourage everyone to clean out their closets, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Animal shelter planned for Lafayette's south side

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new animal shelter will consolidate operations across Greater Lafayette. Lafayette, West Lafayette and the county will contribute a combined $5 million toward the project. The facility will house their animal control officers and a new, non-profit shelter operator called the Humane Society for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana DNR seeking conservation officer recruits

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wednesday evening, DNR Law Enforcement`s District 5 hosted a recruiting event at the Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area Visitor Center. District 5 is located in West-Central Indiana, including Sullivan, Greene, Parke, Putnam, Vigo, Owen, Clay, and Vermillion counties. The event covered critical portions...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
“That was my best friend…” Remembering Abbie Brandenburg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – For Abbie Brandenburg, and many who struggle with mental health, it can seem impossible. Now, her family and friends want to make sure her story doesn’t end with her death. “The struggle that she was going through didn’t seem like it was impossible to...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Animals received affordable care from Public Vet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Public Vet came to the Vigo County Fairgrounds to offer low cost services for pets. This clinic was funded by Project Hope, Terre Haute Humane society, and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. Pets were able to get spayed or neutered and also receive full wellness exams.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
Charles Brown
Maggie Wheeler
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Northside Terre Haute Dollar General relocates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dollar General store on the north side of Terre Haute has changed locations to a new building. Now at 2247 Lafayette Avenue, Dollar General said in a press release that the new location will ‘provide customers the same value and convenience, just in a different location.” The new store […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Community members gear up for Juneteenth weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little more than a month from now Terre Haute will be packed with thousands of people. This is all to celebrate the federal holiday Juneteenth. Juneteenth takes place on Sunday, June 19. It's a federal holiday that represents the end of slavery in the nation. Here in Terre Haute, preparations are already on the way for the celebration.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

11 arrested in child solicitation sting in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement officials say nearly a dozen men were arrested for child solicitation during a three-day sting. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin announced the arrest of 11 men between Tuesday and Thursday. The sheriff’s office says detectives created fake accounts on websites...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

INDOT discovers tunnel in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Crew members of Indiana Department of Transportation discovered an unexpected tunnel on East Walnut Street. What is now the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort City Building, “Old Stoney,” used to be a high school and middle school in which they shared a gym. Students used to travel back and forth between the two schools using tunnel.
FRANKFORT, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
KISS 106

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana boy making a difference one lawn at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
AUSTIN, IN

