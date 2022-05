AURORA | The Biden administration has opened up registration for a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests, which can be ordered online at COVIDtests.gov. Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive eight more rapid antigen tests, which will ship for free. According to the Food and Drug Administration rapid tests have a shelf life of four to 18 months depending on brand, so even people who have unused tests at home may want to order another round.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO