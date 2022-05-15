ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Storm produces tree damage in central Junction City

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There used to be a large tree in front of the building at 222 West 6th Street housing the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other organizations including 107.9...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Silver Lake hit hard by overnight storms

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Silver Lake were cleaning up their town Wednesday after an overnight storm downed tree limbs and knocked out power. Several residents told 13 NEWS the storm was the most severe they could remember in Silver Lake. Doris Reamer, 88, who lives in the...
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gusty thunderstorm blew into Shawnee Co. late Tuesday, taking out power in some areas. Evergy’s web site showed more than 1700 customers in Shawnee Co. without power at 10 p.m. Tuesday, minutes after the storm moved into the area with 80 mile per hour wind gusts. The number had topped 2600 by 10:30 p.m., and 5500 by 10:45 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Storm washes out two Jefferson Co. roads

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain Tuesday night sparked two major washouts on two rural roads in Jefferson Co. The problems occurred on 39th between Clark and Butler Roads, north of Grantville; and on 21st, between Hwy. 59 and Osage Rd., east of Perry. Jefferson Co. Public Works Director Ben...
GRANTVILLE, KS
JC Post

City accepts bid for Ash & Eisenhower intersection work

Junction City Commissioners have accepted a bid totaling $439,451.85 from J & K Contracting LC for improvements to the Ash & Eisenhower Drive intersection on the south side of the city. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the project will consist of removing the asphalt intersection and making...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Junction City, KS
Government
Geary County, KS
Government
JC Post

Thunderstorms sweep through the region

Geary County Emergency Management posted a statement via social media concerning the decision to sound the emergency warning sirens in Junction City Tuesday evening during the storm. "Earlier this ( Tuesday ) evening, both Geary County Emergency Management and Dickinson County Emergency Management were watching a storm moving into Geary...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Photos: Flooding closes highway in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia is closed Wednesday after heavy rain moved through northeast Kansas Tuesday night, flooding a section of the road two miles north of the city. The Kansas Department of Transportation is advising drivers that they are shutting down K-99 due to water over the road. An official […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Run for the Wall riders will stop in Junction City

Run for the Wall visits Junction City Sunday evening. This is the cross country motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Local spokesman Dave Eckel said the riders will travel from I-70 north on Washington Street through the Avenue of Flags to Heritage Park. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony in the park and dinner for the riders at the Eagles Lodge. Eckel anticipated approximately 300 motorcycles and about 470 people are due to arrive in Junction City about 6 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Emergency Management#Kjck Am
Hutch Post

City to spend over $1.7 million on Mine Road project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved on Tuesday a project to fix problems with the Mine Road culvert. "The Grandview industrial ditch, or the GVI, collects and conveys stormwater from the city to the Arkansas River," said Assistant City Engineer Jessica Lowe. "Where the GVI crosses under Mine Road, several culverts have collapsed, requiring the closure of Mine Road. This is the back entrance for the Hutchinson Salt Company and it's the main entrance to the salt mine for semis that deliver a large portion of the Midwest's road de-icing and agricultural salt. The crossing is a critical piece of infrastructure and it needs to be fixed. Existing culverts are corrugated metal pipes and they haven't withstood the harsh environment near the salt mine well."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Rescue truck for sale from Topeka fire district

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have you ever wanted to own a genuine fire rescue truck? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck! The Shawnee County Fire District #4 is selling a 1998 Ford F-350 XL Diesel Power Stroke 4WD Medium Duty Rescue Truck with a Central States 13-foot Rescue body. The vehicle has been […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
KVOE

WEATHER: K-99 reopens north of Emporia

Several Lyon County roads are barricaded after flooding rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but one state highway has reopened. Kansas Highway 99 was closed just north of Emporia for much of Wednesday after anywhere from 1.5-4 inches of rainfall countywide. The highway reopened shortly after 7:30 pm Wednesday. There...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City will receive a big airport grant

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have released a list of 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants to make repairs and upgrades to Kansas airports. The list includes $600,000 for Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the funds are in...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Additional police presence expected on Kansas roads due to STEP campaign

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign. Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with the […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Geary County Landfill will be open Saturday

Geary County Landfill will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The only items that will be accepted are brush, tree limbs and trees. This is part of the spring cleanup. If you have any questions, direct them to Geary County Public Works Department at...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Free Landfill Days continues at Lyon County Transfer Station

The annual Free Landfill Days is underway at the Lyon County Transfer Station, and weekend traffic has been busy. Residents in Lyon and Chase counties get one free trip if they have their April electric bill. They can unload up to 1,000 pounds for free. If they go above that limit, they will be charged standard fees of 24.2 cents per 10 pounds of trash and 13.1 cents per 10 pounds of construction or demolition debris. Residents will also pay standard amounts for disposal of tires or appliances with refrigerants. Vehicle sizes are limited to passenger cars, light trucks up to one ton and trailers. Businesses cannot take part.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Lake view in Ozawkie at Lago Vista

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Ozawkie near the water’s edge at Lake Perry sits this week’s Fork in the Road featured restaurant. Lago Vista Grill located at 102 Main Street serves up Mexican-style entrées and owners Miguel and his mother Sonia are not from Kansas. “My kids...
OZAWKIE, KS
KSN News

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday, May 18, so it can be patched. […]
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy