YCQM: May 15, 2022

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO