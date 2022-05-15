Wright County Board to Review Roads and Drainage Issues

The Clarksville City Council has voted to rescind the termination of a former police officer, according to KWWL. Michael Tobin Jr. was terminated for misconduct on April 1st. He now has had his resignation dated March 5th accepted. It is still unclear what Tobin may have done to lead to him resigning and, at least for a time, being fired. KWWL has confirmed the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating Tobin for actions he committed while he was a Clarksville Police Officer. No charges have been filed against Tobin to this point.

