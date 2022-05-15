ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, IA

Wright County Board to Review Roads and Drainage Issues

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. Among the issues to be discussed and acted on...

kiow.com

kiow.com

Taxes to be Levied on a Forest City Apartment Housing Complex

The Forest City Council passed an ordinance on Monday night to levy taxes on the site of the new Irish Apartment Housing Complex in the downtown area. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says this is another necessary step to see the project through to completion. Thursday, May 12th. Humboldt Boys...
FOREST CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago Board Approves Essential Service Declaration

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have decided to approve a resolution that declares Emergency Medical Services as an essential service. The move was prompted by staffing and funding issues being experienced at all EMS hubs in Winnebago County. The supervisors will now organize an advisory board comprised of representatives...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

City Continues Talk on North Y Design With Kwik Star

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Discussions continued Monday evening between the City of Spencer and a potential incoming business on some possible changes to what the junction of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer will look like. Kwik Star representative Wade Dumond told the City Council during Monday’s Committee of...
SPENCER, IA
Hancock, IA
kwayradio.com

Clarksville Council Rescinds Vote to Fire Officer

The Clarksville City Council has voted to rescind the termination of a former police officer, according to KWWL. Michael Tobin Jr. was terminated for misconduct on April 1st. He now has had his resignation dated March 5th accepted. It is still unclear what Tobin may have done to lead to him resigning and, at least for a time, being fired. KWWL has confirmed the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating Tobin for actions he committed while he was a Clarksville Police Officer. No charges have been filed against Tobin to this point.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Highways 7 and 110 Project Update

The City of Storm Lake has provided an update on the Highways 7 and 110 project. Removal of existing pavement is ongoing, while removal of utilities such as storm sewer, as well as installation of new storm sewer piping are set to begin. A detour is available for traffic moving...
STORM LAKE, IA
kiow.com

Bradford’s Money Outlook on Housing (Part 2)

For the latest on the housing market, click on the audio link below:. Bradford's Money Outlook on Housing (Part 1) Humboldt Boys Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV Video Stream. Friday, May 13th. Iowa Falls-Alden Girls Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV Video Stream. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Boys Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30...
FOREST CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines is looking into converting 2 major one-way streets

Des Moines will launch a study this year into how to convert Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way roads, city engineer Steven Naber told council members in a meeting last week.Why it matters: Grand and Locust are two of downtown's main arteries.Converting them would change traffic patterns that have relied on one-way streets for efficient travel through the downtown corridor for decades.Catch up fast: The plan stems from a 2017 city study to improve mobility.Converting existing one-way streets into two-ways, as well as adding things like buffered bike lanes and sidewalk improvements, would reduce speeding and improve safety, the...
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

Forest City Education Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Forest City Board of Education recently approved a pair of well deserving people for introduction into the Forest City Education Hall of Fame. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann talked to KIOW News about how the process works as well as who the new inductees will be. Thursday,...
FOREST CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home park in Des Moines being torn down for redevelopment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mobile home park on Indianola Avenue near Park Avenue is being demolished for redevelopment after being in disrepair for years. "I am glad it's going away. It's a disaster," said Andrea Brownell, who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors say the mobile home park has...
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

Area Voters Should Watch Their Mail

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. Iowans whose polling place has changed should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of the new location. Winnebago County will work with the Iowa...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

What Iowans need to know ahead of primary elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7. The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Osage woman sentenced for distracted driving collision

OSAGE, Iowa – A deferred judgment is entered over a head-on collision in Mitchell County that injured two people. Dorothy Jo Werner, 67 of Osage, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Werner was driving on...
OSAGE, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Warehouse leased by Amazon in Grimes sold for $17.51 million

Property that includes a building in which Amazon Inc. is leasing space for its delivery station in Grimes has once again been sold, Polk County real estate transaction records show. The buyer, Kastner LLC of Los Angeles, paid $17.51 million for the property at 1301 S.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes,...
GRIMES, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Apartment Building Damaged By Tuesday Fire

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer apartment building was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday afternoon. Spencer Fire-Rescue was called around noon to 120 West 6th Street where smoke could be seen coming from the building and fire quickly being located in the basement. Deputy Fire Chief Mark Stover tells...
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Kim Reynolds doesn't trust all Iowans to do the right thing

Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:. • You’re a woman who is in private consultation with her physician;. • You’re a public school superintendent trying to manage your school district in the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of your students or budget for your district without the state reducing the district funding;
IOWA STATE

