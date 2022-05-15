Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell return to the Penguins' lineup for Game 7
NEW YORK — Penguins forwards Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and goaltender Tristan Jarry will all be in the lineup for Game 7 of their team’s first-round playoff series with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
All three were listed as dressing for the game according to the NHL’s media web site.
Crosby has not played since suffering a suspected head injury during Game 5 of the series on Wednesday while Rakell, also sidelined due to an apparent head injury, has been scratched since being injured in Game 1 on May 3.
Jarry has been sidelined since April 14 due to a right foot injury.
The team’s lines and pairings during warmups were:
59 Jake Guentzel - 87 Sidney Crosby - 17 Bryan Rust
67 Rickard Rakell - 71 Evgeni Malkin - 42 Kasperi Kapanen
16 Jason Zucker - 77 Jeff Carter - 43 Danton Heinen
23 Brock McGinn - 53 Teddy Blueger - 9 Evan Rodrigues
5 Mike Matheson - 58 Kris Letang
28 Marcus Pettersson - 6 John Marino
52 Mark Friedman - 2 Chad Ruhwedel
Follow the Penguins all season long.
Comments / 0