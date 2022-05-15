ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell return to the Penguins' lineup for Game 7

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
In five games this postseason, Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has nine points (two goals, seven assists).

NEW YORK — Penguins forwards Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and goaltender Tristan Jarry will all be in the lineup for Game 7 of their team’s first-round playoff series with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

All three were listed as dressing for the game according to the NHL’s media web site.

Crosby has not played since suffering a suspected head injury during Game 5 of the series on Wednesday while Rakell, also sidelined due to an apparent head injury, has been scratched since being injured in Game 1 on May 3.

Jarry has been sidelined since April 14 due to a right foot injury.

The team’s lines and pairings during warmups were:

59 Jake Guentzel - 87 Sidney Crosby - 17 Bryan Rust

67 Rickard Rakell - 71 Evgeni Malkin - 42 Kasperi Kapanen

16 Jason Zucker - 77 Jeff Carter - 43 Danton Heinen

23 Brock McGinn - 53 Teddy Blueger - 9 Evan Rodrigues

5 Mike Matheson - 58 Kris Letang

28 Marcus Pettersson - 6 John Marino

52 Mark Friedman - 2 Chad Ruhwedel

