Environment

Warm and Mild Monday

By Audra Moore
3 News Now
 3 days ago

Hopefully you caught the total lunar eclipse overnight as the full moon turned a reddish/orange color. If you missed it, our next lunar eclipse is in November. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s by early Monday morning. Monday will...

www.3newsnow.com

Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather#Kmtv#News 3newsnow Com#Instagram
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70° AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM Sunday we saw sunshine early. The high temperature of the day was in the 80’s. We saw strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. It is still muggy and summer-like. The overnight hours will be partly […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

5/14/2022: Rain chances increase later today….

GREAT weather today for Amsterdam’s Spring Fling Festival and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church’s 50th Greek Festival…. even though there’s the slight chance of a pop-up shower…. Partly sunny, warm, humid today / Saturday…. pop-up shower / thunder late in the day…. highs mainly in...
AMSTERDAM, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Warm temps and sunny skies for the Mid-South

Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
AccuWeather

Rain, November-like chill sweeping over Pacific Northwest

A wet and chilly pattern is gripping the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early this week. Rain began with over an inch reported in Portland,...
PORTLAND, OR
KHQ Right Now

Blustery Wednesday!

Today is your day to get outside and enjoy the weather, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 60's. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph. Daytime highs drop Wednesday and Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Planting heats up in eastern and central Corn Belt

The second week of May was an early season scorcher for much of the central and western Corn Belt. Temperatures topped out in the 90s for several days helping to make this the hottest second week of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Dust storm turns South Dakota sky pitch black as derecho rips through Upper Midwest

A large dust cloud turned the sky grey as it swept across Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday (12 May).Two people have been left dead as a result of the powerful storm, which also caused heavy damage in parts of neighbouring Minnesota, as it passed through the Upper Midwest.Winds of up to 100mph caused thousands of people to lose power, while heavy rain and dust clouds also damaged houses and a school in Castlewood, South Dakota.The storm was likely a “derecho,” according to the National Weather Service.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak claims ‘technical problems’ stopped him increasing benefits again this yearNew York Lottery suspends prize payments after wrong numbers for $99m draw publishedRussian soldiers captured on CCTV shooting unarmed civilians in back
ENVIRONMENT

