Celina, TX

Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

By Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll...

Medals won, records fall at 5A, 4A state track meets

For just a second-year varsity program, it hasn't taken long for Prosper Rock Hill to assert itself among the area's elite in track and field. The school qualified in four events for Friday's Class 5A state meet, held at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin, and finished on the podium in every one. Three of those came on the girls' side, which helped the Lady Blue Hawks to a fourth-place team finish with 30 points.
AUSTIN, TX
Good as gold: Area athletes rack up state track and field medals

Just 14 months after winning the first-ever district championship in their history, the Flower Mound girls track and field team are Class 6A state champions. The Lady Jaguars didn't miss a beat in assembling the encore following their landmark 2021 campaign, bottling the success from their state title win in cross country from the fall and developing a formula that no program in 6A could match during this year's track postseason.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
State Champs!: Flower Mound girls win 6A track title; LISD athletes rack up state medals

Just 14 months after winning the first-ever district championship in their history, the Flower Mound girls track and field team are Class 6A state champions. The Lady Jaguars didn't miss a beat in assembling the encore following their landmark 2021 campaign, bottling the success from their state title win in cross country from the fall and developing a formula that no program in 6A could match during this year's track postseason.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
eastfieldnews.com

Graduates honored at Curtis Culwell Center

Graduation for students of Dallas College took place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on May 13. The graduates received degrees in various fields of study at a ceremony attended by their families and loved ones.
GARLAND, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Max Monroy and Jennifer Marquez named king and queen at North Dallas prom

Jennifer Marquez was named prom queen and Max Monroy was named prom king at the North Dallas prom on Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas. Max and Jennifer competed on the North Dallas cross country team last fall. Max is also a recent recipient of the Dedman Scholarship at SMU. Congratulations to Jennifer and Max!
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD middle school students turn tragedy into triumph

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The students at Robert T. Hill Middle School in Dallas are persevering in the midst of adversity they never saw coming.  Recently taking part in the Vex Robotics World Championships at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the students paid honor to their late coach and teacher. Eliana Tseng was a STEM coordinator at the school for the last 13 years. Unfortunately, she passed away from a brain aneurysm just after Christmas break. She was seen as the type of teacher who went out of her way to help her students with their education goals, and also, at times, with personal issues they were dealing with. While her students are and will always be heartbroken, they were not going to skip the competition. Instead, they honored Mrs. Tseng by showing their skills on a world stage. They say they know that's what she would have wanted them to do. The Dallas ISD students hope this is just the first of many opportunities to carry on her legacy. 
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Why The PGA Moved To Frisco, Texas

In 2018, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America announced the relocation of its headquarters from its longtime location Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to Frisco, Texas. But why?. As Local Profile previously reported, a local dad was key, but in a recent Babson BrandBites talks, PGA of America CEO Seth...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Elad sworn in to Frisco ISD Board of Trustees

Stephanie Elad has officially been sworn in to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees. Elad came out ahead in a three-person race for the Place 3 spot on May 7 with 51.4% (7,646) of the votes. She beat opponents Dustin Paschal, who won 43.4% (6,452) and Timothy Soto, who won 5.2% (771).
FRISCO, TX
advocatemag.com

Neighborhood connections to the ‘Candy’ case

Hulu just began airing a mini series called Candy about the case of a Wylie, Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who admitted to killing her friend and fellow church member Betty Gore with an axe. HBO is airing Love and Death about the same. Lawyers at Dallas-based Mattox and Crowder successfully argued self defense for Montgomery in 1980.
WYLIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher celebrated for 50 years of service

Friends, family, coworkers and former students gathered at Educational Services Division Complex on Monday to hold a surprise celebration for Jo Lynn Luttrell’s 50th anniversary of teaching in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Shashi Panatpur, assistant principal at Las Colinas Elementary School, told attendees the story of Luttrell’s career and how...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B to Break Ground on New Store in Allen, Texas

San Antonio-based H-E-B is making progress in its efforts to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while also increasing its commitment to Texans with the launch of its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic. A new store in Allen, Texas, is the latest store to be announced for...
ALLEN, TX

