NE Indiana football prospects compete at 7-on-7 spring shootout

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana’s top skill players competed for hardware at this weekend’s OPS 7-on-7 Spring Shootout.

Several standouts such as Snider’s Kamari Juarez and Carroll’s Dylan Bennett represented TractionAP while various others competed for Team OPS. However, Indianapolis based Team G.U.T.S. wound up taking home the 18u division title on Sunday.

Winners of each division also clinched a paid bid to Memorial Day weekend’s Midwest 7evns Championships in Crown Point, Ind.

