Honolulu Triathlon athletes finish race

Correction: A previous version of this web story had incorrect information about the date of the event. The web story has been corrected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Athletes crossed the Honolulu Triathlon finish line at Ala Moana Beach Park on Sunday, May 15.

This is the first time for the race in two years since it was not held during the pandemic.

Organizers said about 1,000 people were expected to participate.

Athletes were from Hawaii, Japan and the mainland.

The race started at 5:45 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park.

It was a 1,500-meter swim, 25-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run.

“I like to exercise,” said Carol Hepner. “I’ve always been a runner. My friends convinced me to try swimming and cycling. It just took.”

To make the event a family affair, Hepner convinced her 6-year-old daughter to be in the children’s triathlon which was a 100-meter swim, 3k bike ride, and 1K run.

“It was tough,” said Madelyn Hepner, who did the children’s triathlon. “I wanted to try doing it. Because I just felt like I wanted to.”

The Hepner family said they plan to do the Honolulu Triathlon next year.