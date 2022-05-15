ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Triathlon athletes finish race

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPKBV_0ff95G1J00

Correction: A previous version of this web story had incorrect information about the date of the event. The web story has been corrected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Athletes crossed the Honolulu Triathlon finish line at Ala Moana Beach Park on Sunday, May 15.

This is the first time for the race in two years since it was not held during the pandemic.

Organizers said about 1,000 people were expected to participate.

Athletes were from Hawaii, Japan and the mainland.

The race started at 5:45 a.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cznPM_0ff95G1J00

It was a 1,500-meter swim, 25-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run.

“I like to exercise,” said Carol Hepner. “I’ve always been a runner. My friends convinced me to try swimming and cycling. It just took.”

To make the event a family affair, Hepner convinced her 6-year-old daughter to be in the children’s triathlon which was a 100-meter swim, 3k bike ride, and 1K run.

“It was tough,” said Madelyn Hepner, who did the children’s triathlon. “I wanted to try doing it. Because I just felt like I wanted to.”

The Hepner family said they plan to do the Honolulu Triathlon next year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Mile Run#Ala Moana Beach Park
KHON2

Maui’s Nawai Kaupe one of four Rainbow Wahine to earn All-Big West Conference honors

IRVINE, Calif.—The Big West Conference announced its annual softball awards on Wednesday with four players from the University of Hawai’i garnering six different honors—led by senior Nawai Kaupe who was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Joining Kaupe on the All-Big West First Team was rookie pitcher Brianna Lopez who also earned a spot on the All-Freshman […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHON2

Sammy catching a wave in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. This photo shows Sammy Demand catching a wave in Waikiki. He’s not standing up just yet. But soon hopefully. Sammy graduates from preschool this month. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
the university of hawai'i system

2 Vulcans snag All-PacWest baseball honors

Two of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo baseball team’s top players earned All-PacWest team honors. Joseph Gallagher was voted to the first team as designated hitter and shortstop Casey Yamauchi was voted to the third team. Gallagher batted cleanup for the Vulcans with a .348 batting average,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Behind the scenes: Maintaining the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maintaining the 42 acre Honolulu Zoo takes a village. There are more than 80 employees that care for the animals and the zoo grounds. Veronica Schmidt is one of the many hard working zookeepers, whose focus is caring for the birds. The southern ground hornbill named Abby is one of her favorites […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - weather - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Lighter south winds, chance of showers on the horizon. Updated: May. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. An...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui’s Antolin helps lead Hawai’i Track & Field to second place finish at Big West Conference Championships, best result in program history

The Hawai’i track and field team concluded the Big West Championships Saturday afternoon at UC Davis. The team had a historic day as they garnered 108 points to finish second. This result was the highest finish for Hawai’i ever in a championship event. Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin collected 18 points across the 100m and 200m […]
SWIMMING & SURFING
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy