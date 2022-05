It was previously reported that DeChambeau felt great after his practice round and planned to play in his first event since having surgery on his wrist. "I'm proud I've been able to persevere through it," DeChambeau told Golf Channel earlier in the day, via ESPN. "I've had a lot of stuff going on recently and the game has not been a fun thing for me, so I'm excited to get back and give it another shot. Everybody deserves a second chance."

MODESTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO