One dead after car crash near Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One person is dead after a car crash 3 miles north of Tahlequah, Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by Thomas Baty, age 22, with two passengers: Alessa Gilbert, age 21, and Lara Sarett, age 26.

OHP is investigating what happened during the crash and what caused the crash.

Baty was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and torso injuries.

Gilbert was transported to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah. She was treated and released.

Sarett was transported to Northeastern Health System and later pronounced deceased due to massive injuries.

