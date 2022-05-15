ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU Men's Track wins conference title

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Men’s Track team finished 1st at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament over the weekend while the women were 2nd. Javaughn Moore won the 100 meter dash for the 2nd consecutive season and was 2nd in the 200 meters. Ryann Porter won the women’s triple jump for the 2nd straight year as well.

Special Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Malone finished in 3rd place in the 100 meters and helped the Sycamores to the title in the 4 by 100 meter relay. He was paired with Moore, Jarel Shaw and Tahj Johnson.

