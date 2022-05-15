Monday Forecast: Another day of near-record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse lived up to the hype. The sun, moon and Earth were aligned Sunday night, with Earth casting a shadow on the full moon's surface. Skywatchers saw the shadow give the moon a striking reddish hue. Sunday night's...
VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low 70s overnight. Some patchy dense fog is expected tomorrow morning. On Tuesday, a few clouds in the morning will give way to a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid 90s. High moves east later this week, allowing disturbances to move in giving us a chance for showers and storms.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Giving so that others may live," is the mission of the Coastal Bend Blood Center. It’s a major responsibility, but hundreds of area high school students have answered that call. That call to action was on full display Tuesday morning at the Mansion...
Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams into Whataburger building (Corpus Christi, TX)Nationwide Report. A man received injuries after a vehicle crashed into Whataburger building Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:45 a.m. on Cimarron and Saratoga [...]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in an apartment over the weekend. Officers were called to the Windrush Apartments on the 4300 block of Kostoryz on Saturday, May 14 just after 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is looking to make its water supply drought resistant and it doesn't involve a desalination plant. Now, brackish water is more salty than fresh water but not as salty as seawater. That's important because Alice joined with a private company to drill for brackish water and build a reverse osmosis plant to turn that water into City drinking water.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you're visiting Corpus Christi, or you're on your way to the island, you will need to pass through the JFK Causeway. But when there are closures or construction on the bridge, you're likely going to encounter some traffic, and not the good kind, like foot traffic.
A Harlingen man was charged with murder in connection to the 2019 disappearance of his girlfriend. Anthony Eliff III was charged in the disappearance of Elyn Loera, a Corpus Christi woman who had not been seen since late 2019. Harlingen police confirmed on Tuesday that human remains found near San...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the Starlight Estates subdivision off Yorktown Boulevard in Corpus Christi, everywhere you look there's a street named after a Marvel character and even several DC comic heroes. New subdivisions have been popping up on Corpus Christi's southside for years now, but this one is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
Hamlin Fountain and Gifts closed May 7, but the building it called home since 1960 is getting a new tenant in the form of Sandi's Diner located currently on Ayers near Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past Monday at midnight was the postmark you needed to file a tax appraisal protest in Nueces County. Property taxes are increasing for local homeowners and more than 160,000 residents in Corpus Christi will be affected. The appraisal notices will be mailed out between...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner is taking over the old Hamlin Pharmacy in the Hamlin Shopping Center. Sandi's is continuing a tradition of more than half a century. Esmerelda Gonzalez, just one of the visitors to the Hamlin Shopping Center at Staples and Weber, said "I feel that's a good thing because it's always good to have a diner to go by and eat. You know?"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi recently approved zoning for two properties to designate them as local historical landmarks. The property located at 817 South Staples Street was built in 1931 in Art Deco style, while the property at 805 Park Avenue is the Todd-Budd house. Constructed in 1909, the home exhibits the Craftsman Bungalow style of architecture, according to a press release from the City.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Diners at a south side establishment got the shock of their lives Tuesday morning as a car ran through the building. The crash happened at the Whataburger on Saratoga and Cimarron Blvds. just before 9 a.m. Police on scene said the driver of a black SUV was in the parking lot when her foot slipped and pressed the gas pedal.
