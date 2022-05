So now Breckenridge is being steered by a town council of restauranteurs. … Great. I watched the new council’s first meeting as they discussed the sky-high tax revenues with glee and then how to spend it on ways to funnel the hordes directly to their establishments. Meanwhile, they are ensuring the short-term rentals won’t invade Zone 3 neighborhoods where they live or own property. The price for monetizing every aspect of our town is too high, and a town council representative of the constituency and not the oligarchy wouldn’t let this stand.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO