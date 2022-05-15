ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Creative workshops highlighted this week

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating one larger or multiple smaller hand built vases or planters. Instructor Katie Teesdale will guide you through creating organic and textured vase shapes using a combination of pinch, coil and slab techniques. Participants will have the chance to decorate their pieces using...

www.republicaneagle.com

Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

40,000 flowers in bloom at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's annual Spring in Bloom is underway, and time is of the essence if you want to see more than 40,000 colorful spring flowers in bloom. FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K stopped by the Arboretum in Chaska Tuesday morning to give a tour...
CHASKA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Arts announces 2022 Concerts in the Park

Live music returns to Red Wing this summer. The free events will be Wednesday evenings at the Central Park Bandshell. Bring chairs and a cooler to enjoy the music. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and food trucks parked near the bandshell will open at 6 p.m.
RED WING, MN
106.9 KROC

Gorgeous Lakefront Home For Sale In Rochester Comes With A Boat!

Almost Million-Dollar Home for Sale in Rochester Sits on a Lake And Comes with a Boat!. If you've been thinking about getting a cabin because you want to live on a lake in Minnesota or Wisconsin, well, hold that thought. A house just went on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota for just under $1 million and it is HUGE but it also has a perk...it sits on a lake AND it comes with a boat. Yes, lakefront property in Rochester AND you get a boat.
ROCHESTER, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson makes three personnel moves

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson made three key personnel moves. Jim DeRocher has been named superintendent. He previously was a superintendent at Greiner Construction in Minneapolis. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Landscape Architecture from Anoka Technical College – Anoka. Anthony Mondry was hired as a as a reality capture...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kchkradio.net

Faribault nursing homes to merge

(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Ruby's Pantry announces next pop-up pantry & donation increase

(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers win meet at Winona

The Red Wing girls golf team won a four-team meet on Monday at The Bridges Golf Course. The Wingers ended with a team score of 368. Four of the top-5 individual scores were from the Wingers. "We were here last year for sections and scores were much higher for most...
WINONA, MN
Bring Me The News

Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Canterbury Park in Shakopee has announced this summer's concert line-up ahead of ticket sales opening Friday. The Canterbury Park Concert Series, in collaboration with Sue McLean and Associates, officially returns Friday, July 29. Among the acts booked for this year's event include Portland rockers Everclear, Minnesota's-own experimental indie band Cloud...
SHAKOPEE, MN
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
B105

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Residents raise $100K for Eden Prairie needs

Eden Prairie residents and businesses raised money to fill community needs Saturday, May 14, by attending the EP Gives gala held by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. Nearly 150 persons attended the dinner, auctions, fund-a-need, and program at the Marriott Southwest Hotel in Minnetonka – the first in-person EP Gives since April 2019. FOX 9 [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mary Trapanese

Mary Ellen Trapanese, 74, of Red Wing, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Morris, IL, to Elvin and Thelma (Flesner) Behrens. She graduated from Morris High School in 1966, attended Waldorf College and graduated in 1970 from Luther College in Decorah, IA. She came to Red Wing following graduation to teach. Shortly after moving to Red Wing she met Frank Trapanese. They were married on January 2nd, 1973 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. She taught 4th grade at Jefferson Elementary and Burnside Elementary, retiring after 38 years. In retirement Mary volunteered many hours at the CARE Clinic and the Red Wing Area Food Shelf where she served on the Board of Directors. She was voracious reader and lifelong learner. Mary’s passion for teaching carried through after her retirement not only with her grandchildren, but with neighborhood kids whom she tutored in reading and math. From early in her life faith, family and friends were of greatest importance to Mary which she displayed through her relentlessly optimism, courage, warmth and openness to others. She would not hesitate to share an authentic “I love you” with a good friend. Mary enjoyed nature. She loved flowers, plants and planting, watching animals and birds, and being outdoors, often with a good book. Her favorite place was her sister’s cabin on Big Sugarbush Lake where she made her best memories of time spent with her family, reading, talking to her sister and being in nature. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church. She looked forward to spending March of each year with Frank in Palm Desert, CA where her sister and family also wintered.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Local library events May 16-22

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. May 17. Lego in...
RED WING, MN

