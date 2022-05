MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You never know when you or someone you love could be in a trauma situation. The month of May is “National Stop the Bleed” month and it’s designed to teach people how to react during an emergency. St. Francis Medical Center is urging the community to learn how to react in an emergency and they’re hosting free classes to teach you how to help save a life.

MONROE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO