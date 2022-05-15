ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ukrainian family flees country, finds safety in West Michigan

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWWyY_0ff93bQs00

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been nearly three months since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine. A family who lived in part of the war-torn country has finally found safety right here in West Michigan.

Yuliya Parker lives with her husband and two teenage children. She has now taken in her parents, sister, niece and nephew, who all fled Ukraine. They have been living at Parker’s home for about two weeks.

“We decided it was time for them to get out of there,” Parker said.

On Feb. 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Parker said she knew right away there would be mass destruction.

Parker’s family, who doesn’t speak fluent English, tried to stay as long as they could but said the intimidation they suffered was endless and the agony weighed heavy on Parker from afar.

“My hometown (Melitpol) was bombed the very first day because it’s right in the southeast of Ukraine. So they hit the airport and the communications tower. I couldn’t speak to my parents for a few days. It was agonizing,” she said.

She worried for her parents as Ukrainian and Russian solders fought near her parent’s home.

“I lost my mind at that point of time but then everything calmed down and my town fell to Russians and was occupied immediately,” she said. “After that, I just tried to find out about my parents and how they were going to live under Russian occupation.”

Volunteer documents ‘despair, trauma’ of Ukrainian refugees

Parker’s parents were threatened with heavy artillery. The town they knew for decades was no longer recognizable. There was no freedom.

“They saw the horrors of women being raped and people getting killed and civilians being hunted down by the Russian soldiers,” she said. “I think my town was the very first town where the mayor was kidnapped and people started disappearing, businesses were being taking away.”

Parker knew that she somehow had to protect her parents so she pleaded with them to flee town and go to Parker’s sister’s home in Zaporizhzia, which was about two hours away from where they lived.

They were too scared to leave out of fear they would die along the journey.

“Our biggest concern was how to get my parents out of occupied territory. My parents had to go through multiple Russian checkpoints,” she said. “You read the reviews and see what people are saying when they escape my hometown. Some people were saying the Russians could open fire. You didn’t know what to expect so people were petrified to move out.”

As weeks passed, the situation in Melitopol and nearby towns worsened and Parker’s worry grew.

“They have no mercy for anyone, the Russian soldiers,” she said. “They could go get bread and be targeted by Russian soldiers. You didn’t know what to expect, whether they were in a good mood or a bad mood.”

They had to pay someone to bribe the Russian soldiers to get out of the occupied town. There were over 10 checkpoints with no bathroom stops.

“They had to wear diapers. There was so much artillery and equipment and soldiers around that they didn’t want them taking pictures and reporting back to the Ukrainian army. I think that’s why they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom,” Parker said. “It’s humiliating. When they reunited with my sister it was such a relief.”

They were only safe to a point. Though the Russians hadn’t overtaken the city Parker’s sister lived, soldiers were still able to make threats.

“Even though the Russians weren’t in my sister’s hometown they were shooting rockets left and right randomly. You could be at home and the rockets would fall randomly on civilians house,” Parker said.

Children didn’t go outside. They slept in the hallways away from the windows.

“It was really scary. You always feel like a fear of death,” Parker’s sister, Iryna Kalenska said.

Thankfully, they all had tourists visas and Parker’s parents, sister, niece and nephew were able to leave Ukraine. They traveled through Lviv and crossed the border to Poland then drove to Warsaw and flew to Chicago.

It has been an adjustment living in the United States as they worry how things are going in their home country.

Parker’s job and the community have offered support for her family by giving clothes and donations.

“We believe in the Ukrainian army and believe they will be able to return home,” Parker said.

If you would like to help this family or other families in Ukraine, you can donate at gofundme.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 19

Cynthia Celeste
3d ago

Welcome to the United States 🇺🇸 My Parents came here from Poland 🇵🇱 and Germany 🇩🇪 during World War 2 they escaped through the horrible issues that all of you did blessings to all of you.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Economic experts explain why gas prices are increasing rapidly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gas prices are reaching a new record across the state and are showing no signs of relief. Tuesday, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.49 and some experts believe prices will only go up heading into the summer months. Dr. Zachary...
SAGINAW, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'Dealbreaker:' Covid safety check is a step too far for Michigan governor hopeful Ryan Kelley

Posturing is more important than debating for Ryan Kelley, part of the Republican pack jostling to oppose Gretchen Whitmer in November. The West Michigan real estate agent, who's among five gubernatorial primary candidates invited to debate June 2 at the Mackinac Policy Conference, objects to a Detroit Regional Chamber requirement that registrants be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test. That rule doesn't cover guests at the outdoor debate, but Kelley vocally proclaims that the business group draws a line he won't cross.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WILX-TV

Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on taking a dip in Lake Michigan, there are a few things you should know before you jump in. Experts say even when it’s 70 to 80 degrees outside, the water itself can still be very cold and cause hypothermia. Changing...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Left And Right#Niece And Nephew#Ukrainian#Ada#Russians
deadlinedetroit.com

Ex-VP Mike Pence Visits Michigan Tuesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential prospect, plans an Oakland County trip Tuesday. Pence will speak to students at Lutheran Northwest High School in Rochester Hills, participate in a roundtable discussion and meet with petition circulators to help promote a state ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations, The Detroit News reports.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread. The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County. As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
wkar.org

Republican candidates for Michigan governor hold their first debate

At their first debate of the campaign season Thursday night, eight Republican candidates for Michigan governor said they will support tightening abortion restrictions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision. A leaked draft opinion shows the court is poised to strike down the case that established...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Experts Warn People About Dangers Of Going Into Lake Michigan Right Now

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution, especially since it’s too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR’s new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting, especially when temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees, but the water itself is still very cold and can cause hypothermia, according to Jamie Racklyeft with the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. “So, a lot of people would head to the beach enjoying the warm air and then jump in the water and it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy