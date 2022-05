If you're a fan of the movie "Talladega Nights," then we probably don't have to explain the importance of "shake and bake" when it comes to racing, but you may not know there's also a connection between restaurant chain Steak 'n Shake and race car driving. It turns out Steak 'n Shake once sponsored a real-life hotrod. According to PR Newswire, in 2015 the home of Steakburger sponsored the No. 15 Indy car driven by Graham Rahal and co-owned by Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, and team-owner Mike Lanigan.

