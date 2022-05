Before my first brush with real grief I had imagined what it might feel like. I’d wondered – in the recesses of my mind more than anything – if it would hurt, physically, or feel like at all heartbreak. I also wondered if it might be the thing that finally flicked the switch on my every-now-and-then generalised anxiety, turning it into a full-blown psychotic break. But it wasn’t like any of that.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO