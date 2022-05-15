ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Puppy breaks 2 legs, 2 ribs when thrown from car in South Salt Lake

By Spencer Burt, Brian Schnee
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veaXp_0ff93Bg600

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Utah animal shelter is trying to raise money to pay for a young puppy's surgery after she was thrown out of a car.

South Salt Lake Animal Services posted on Facebook that the 2-month-old dog — who they named "Malin," meaning "warrior" or "strong, little warrior" — was dropped off by someone who saw her being thrown from a car. The shelter said that was all they could say publicly about what happened to the pup.

As a result, Malin broke both of her hind legs and fractured two ribs. The shelter said her ribs will heal with time, but she will need surgery on both broken legs. They also said Sunday that she is in an oxygen tank due to lung bruising.

South Salt Lake Animal Services

"She is at an amazing animal hospital and they are doing everything they can for her," South Salt Lake Animal Services wrote.

The no-kill shelter is hoping to raise the funds necessary for Malin's surgery.

When it reopens Monday morning at 9 a.m., anyone wishing to donate can do so over the phone by calling the shelter: 801-483-6024, extension 6. People can also donate in-person to the shelter, located at 2274 S. 600 West.

Donors can also contribute online , and the shelter says any donations exceeding Malin's surgery costs will go to the SSL Animal Services Emergency Vet Fund for similar needs in the future.

"We would love to help her heal and then find her the best home where all she will know is love," the Facebook post read. "This little lady has had a lot of trauma in short time here but she deserves a chance and love."

The shelter said Malin appears to be a long-haired Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix.

Many people in the comments on the Facebook post volunteered or inquired about adopting Malin, but the shelter said it has to keep any dog they receive on a "stray hold" for five days if it's not microchipped.

Comments / 5

for real
2d ago

if they find who did this they should lose their car, just to help pay the veterinarian bill, and they should be banned from being around any animal ever again!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
ABC4

One dead after FrontRunner crash in Clinton

WEDNESDAY 5/18/22 10:42 a.m. CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – All bus bridges transporting passengers from Roy to Clearfield and Roy to Ogden has now ended. Earlier Wednesday morning, the bridge was in place after one person died after being struck by a FrontRunner train in Clinton. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says all FrontRunner trains have […]
CLINTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Salt Lake, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Car pulled from tree after alleged DUI crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One person is in custody after police say they drove off the Interstate 15 ramp at Pleasant Grove Boulevard while under the influence of alcohol. Officers responded to the onramp around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the car lodged in a tree. Police say witnesses...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC 4

Police escort bear safely across highway in Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Attention: Bear crossing ahead. The Ephraim City Police Department stopped traffic Tuesday afternoon to ensure a bear could safely cross a road. Officers received reports of the bear in Pioneer Cemetery, but the person who called police was worried. “The reporting party was concerned that...
EPHRAIM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Animal Shelter#Dog#Animals
ABC4

Utah woman arrested, ran over man twice during botched drug deal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over a man twice during a botched drug deal on Sunday. Police have identified the suspect as Brynn Leigh Lunn, 18. Officers first received reports of a male victim who had been run over by a vehicle. The victim told officers he made […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Two juveniles and two adults accused of planned robbery in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Four suspects are in police custody for a planned robbery of a group and shot at them on May 10, according to police. In the arresting documents, 19-year-old Clinton Randle, 20-year-old Marcus Tarr, and two other juveniles planned to rob the victims at a Starbuck parking lot at 11400 South 1589 W around 3 a.m.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
ABC4

Orem man arrested, threatens to kill store patrons with box cutter knife

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening customers inside a gas station with a box cutter knife on Monday. Orem Police have identified the suspect as Paul Coleman, 49. Police first responded to reports of Coleman threatening victims with a weapon. Coleman was located in a parking lot near the […]
OREM, UT
UPI News

Bear wanders onto Utah middle school campus

May 17 (UPI) -- A black bear was tranquilized and relocated after wandering onto the campus of a Utah middle school while students were present. The Morgan School District said the bear was spotted wandering around a fenced-in sports field at the school about 7 a.m. Monday. The district said...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy