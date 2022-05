CANTON, Ohio — The partnership between Johnson Controls and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton appears to be coming to an end. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Johnson Controls sent two notices of termination to HOF Village Newco LLC, a subsidiary of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, last week. One called for the end of the technology agreement between the two sides, while the other sought to end the sponsorship and naming rights agreement. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Village has "been powered by" Johnson Controls since the two sides entered into an 18-year agreement in 2016.

