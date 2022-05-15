ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Pedestrian pronounced dead after Winnebago County crash

 3 days ago
Winnebago County deputies are investigating a crash that ended with a 24-year-old Neenah pedestrian dead, according to a news release.

A driver called 911 just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday to report the incident, along State Highway 76, just north of East Shady Lane in the Town of Clayton, authorities said.

The driver remained on the scene and looked for the pedestrian after the crash, but could not find him, authorities said.

Authorities reached the location and the pedestrian was later found, but died at the scene, according to the news release.

The 39-year-old female driver, from Hortonville, was the only person in the car, authorities said.

She was not hurt, authorities said.

