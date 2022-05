Cranford found itself in a familiar position on Wednesday night. The same cannot be said about head coach Melissa Moreno. Moreno was looking to lead the Cougars to a Union County Championship in her first season in the dugout as head coach. After a five-run first inning, top-seeded Cranford was able to ride momentum to its second consecutive county title with a 9-0 victory over second-seeded Elizabeth at Kean University in Union.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO