SEEN: Notre Dame Fairfield Garlic Festival 2022

If you had to drive anywhere near downtown Naugatuck this weekend, you probably were caught in traffic, and you smelled it. The aroma of spiced meats roasting on spits, roasted chicken, and smoky cooking oil trails. It was a Food Truck Festival at the Naugatuck Event Center, and damn, it showed that they're pretty popular.
COVID has kept New Haven’s Freddy Fixer Parade off the streets since 2019. And, for a third year in a row, there won’t be a parade this June. But this year, COVID isn’t the issue. It’s the money. “Our community was hurting at the time, we...
Bridgeport will be bustling with activity this weekend as The Bridge Sports Complex will serve as host for three separate tournaments. The North Central West Virginia Soccer League will have a tournament featuring approximately 50 teams at The Bridge and another 40 at the City Park. Additionally, at The Bridge...
People in Fairfield are reaching out to support the family of one of the victims of a Shelton house party stabbing. The family of 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath says he left an impression on everyone he met. So much so that many of the high schools in Fairfield, along with local leaders, are remembering the Fairfield Prep student two days after died.
The Town Green District’s New Haven Night Market once again drew throngs of people, as the event closed the intersection of Orange and Crown and its surrounding streets to car traffic, turning those city blocks into a bustling bazaar of food, art, and crafts. But there was also evidence that the event was expanding more informally, as artists and businesses beyond those blocks threw events to attract their own parts of the crowd.
SHELTON — The Derby-Shelton Memorial Day Parade is back, but with a new starting point. The parade will step off on Cornell Street at 9 a.m., rain or shine, on Monday, May 30. The parade will then proceed on Howe Avenue to the traditional route ending in Derby on Elizabeth Street at the intersection with Cottage Street.
A winning million-dollar CT Lottery ticket was sold to a Fairfield County trust from a Connecticut package store. The Powerball ticket, which was purchased on behalf of the Hs and Mt Revocable Living Trust was sold at the Mill Plain Package Store on Mill Plain Road in Danbury and cashed in on Friday, May 13, according to CT Lottery.
A fundraiser for the family of a 17-year-old Fairfield County student who was fatally stabbed over the weekend has received well over $100,000 in donations. James McGrath was killed during a fight in front of a home in Shelton at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, police reported. James,...
GREENWICH — Roger Sherman Baldwin Park is emerging as a possible location for a temporary ice rink to use in the winter while a new permanent ice rink is built in Byram. “That is probably the most ideal (location), given its topography, its accessibility and its nearby parking,” Luigi Romano, town interim superintendent of building construction and maintenance. If the temporary rink is placed there, the downtown park would remain open for other uses.
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight heads to Montville to check out Supercharged. Built in 2017, Supercharged is an indoor adventure center hidden in plain sight in Montville. “If you’re looking for an action-packed experience, we are the one stop shop for that, so we have indoor go-karting,...
(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
The start of the very popular Police K9 demonstration was interrupted at the last minute when Westport Police K9 Officer Jimmy Loomer was called to respond to a medical issue with one of the festival visitors. The issue was not serious and may have just been a little dehydration possibly as a result of the very warm afternoon temps. Westport Police Corporal Brendan Fearon assisted Officer Loomer.
Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is joining the restaurant lineup on Greenwich Avenue, with his new Latin-influenced eatery Happy Monkey. The new restaurant at 376 Greenwich Avenue is slated to open in late spring, with a menu of shareable snacks, small and large plates, crudos, salads and tacos featuring locally-sourced seasonal produce.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
While it was a beautiful day in Connecticut on Tuesday, there was a man inside the Meriden Mall who was "making it rain." With a fist full of dollar bills, a mystery man showered cold, hard cash over the rails just before shoppers exited the mall. “All of a sudden...
MONROE, CT — Whirring sounds of drills and circular saws filled the air Sunday, as an army of volunteers swarmed the construction site for The Wolfe’s Den playground, climbing ladders, using cement mixers and assembling components, all in a final flurry to finish the project on day six, the last day of the community build.
A teenager arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student in Shelton will be tried as an adult. Meteorologist Connor Lewis timed out Thursday morning's rain and a hot weekend. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers keynote address at U.S. Coast...
GREENWICH — Something special was on the menu at Caren’s Cos Cobber on Wednesday: A chance to help Greenwich Emergency Medical Service at a 10th anniversary fundraiser. The Cos Cobber donated 50 percent of the day’s proceeds to GEMS to support the purchase of life-saving equipment and supplies. To raise even more funds, owner Caren Vizzo St. Phillip opened for breakfast, a meal not usually served there on weekdays.
GREENWICH — Ryan Stafford had a lot of time on his hands back in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his college studies and made him look around for new projects to occupy himself. Stafford, 24, said he has always had an interest in cooking and food, and he...
Comments / 0