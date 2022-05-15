ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden headed to Buffalo on Tuesday following massacre

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

President Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday in the wake of Saturday’s hate-fueled massacre there, according to CNN .

Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote in a tweet Sunday shortly before CNN’s report that she had spoken to Biden about the shooting and that her hometown “will welcome him anytime.

“I appreciate his outreach & the opportunity to tell him about my hometown’s strong, resilient & fighting spirit,” the fellow Dem said. “We are the City of Good Neighbors & I told him we will welcome him any time.”

Police outside of the supermarket where ten people were killed in a shooting that police believe was racially motivated.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

