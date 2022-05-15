ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo shooter did ‘reconnaissance’ at market before bloody massacre: cops

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoitL_0ff90lIL00

Hate-filled teen Payton Gendron paid a “reconnaissance” visit to the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Friday — before slaughtering 10 people there the next day, according to the city’s police commissioner.

“We know he did some reconnaissance on the area and in the store,” Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday during a press conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“He was in the Buffalo area. He was right in this area the day before,” said Gramaglia, who added that cops would have a better timeline of the teen’s movements leading up to the mass murder once they have access to GPS records and his social-media accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAZ8U_0ff90lIL00
Buffalo Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron was in the area of the store on Friday.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The 18-year-old gunman allegedly traveled about 200 miles from his family’s home in Conklin, NY, to the supermarket. Gendron specifically researched neighborhood demographics to target a predominantly black community, sources have said.

Comments / 0

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Cashier Survived Buffalo Supermarket Shooting by Hiding Behind a Register

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with relatives of the victims of last weekend’s grocery store massacre, paying respects at a makeshift memorial and speaking out on racial justice. “The ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None,” Biden...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wskg.org

Conklin, Binghamton residents react differently to racist attack in Buffalo

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG) — The alleged gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack in a Buffalo grocery store this weekend is from Conklin, New York. Residents of the small, mostly white town largely expressed shock at the attack. Some Black residents in nearby Binghamton are less surprised....
2 On Your Side

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside Tops during mass shooting is on paid leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Kathy Hochul
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ap Photo
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
weaa.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with threatening local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with making a threat against a local business. Joseph S. Chowaniec of Buffalo was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on one count of Making a Terroristic Threat. Investigators say Chowaniec called a local pizzeria on Delaware Avenue...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy