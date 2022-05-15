ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black people. Another Black person and two white people were wounded. Officials are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. A look...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect made hateful statements towards Black community after his arrest, police say

The 18-year-old suspected of opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, reportedly made disturbing and hateful statements following his arrest.Payton Gendron’s statements during his initial questioning showed he was filled with hatred towards the Black community, police officers told CNN.On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Markets store, which is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo. Out of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, officials have said.Mr Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Endicott, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
104.5 The Team

Two Dead when Sordid Love Triangle Ends Tragically in Upstate NY

He got as far as the parking lot of a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, where he was shot in the back of the head in a volley of 16 bullets fired by Armstead. An NYPD cop turned the gun on himself after he shot and killed a man believed to be having an affair with his wife in a horribly tragic love triangle that turned bloody in Upstate, New York over the weekend.
ALBANY, NY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Murder#Fbi#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Ap#Penns
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

Livestreamed Shooting Leaves 10 People Dead in Buffalo

A gunman who killed 10 people on Saturday at Buffalo, New York, supermarket broadcast the attack on Twitch, a livestreaming site. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old white man identified as Payton Gendron from Conklin, New York, was arrested after opening fire at the Tops Friendly Market, striking 13. Eleven of the victims were Black, and officials said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says supermarket shooting will 'be a turning point' for the country as NY Gov. Kathy Hochul doubles down on blaming Twitch for allowing live stream of the massacre

Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the shooting in his town of Buffalo, New York Saturday that left 10 people dead could be the final 'turning point' for gun legislation in the U.S. as the state's Governor Kathy Hochul doubles down on pointing blame at social media companies. 'I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community.The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times at the attacker, striking his armor-plated vest at least once. The bullet didn't pierce, and Salter was shot and killed. “He’s a true hero," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday. “There could have been more victims if not for his actions.” Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy