Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?
By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black people. Another Black person and two white people were wounded. Officials are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. A look...
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in a Buffalo, New York grocery store Saturday in an attack that authorities called racially motivated. The suspect, who was dressed in military-style tactical gear and a helmet, has been arrested, officials said. The suspect is an 18-year-old white male...
The 18-year-old suspected of opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, reportedly made disturbing and hateful statements following his arrest.Payton Gendron’s statements during his initial questioning showed he was filled with hatred towards the Black community, police officers told CNN.On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Markets store, which is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo. Out of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, officials have said.Mr Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole...
CNN anchor Victor Blackwell became emotional as he reported outside Tops Friendly Market, where a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, New York. The shooting left 10 people dead in what authorities have said was a racially motivated attack, The Hill reports.
A gunman who killed 10 people on Saturday at Buffalo, New York, supermarket broadcast the attack on Twitch, a livestreaming site. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old white man identified as Payton Gendron from Conklin, New York, was arrested after opening fire at the Tops Friendly Market, striking 13. Eleven of the victims were Black, and officials said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.
Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the shooting in his town of Buffalo, New York Saturday that left 10 people dead could be the final 'turning point' for gun legislation in the U.S. as the state's Governor Kathy Hochul doubles down on pointing blame at social media companies. 'I would...
BUFFALO, N.Y., May 14 (Reuters) - An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who...
Authorities say the suspect who fatally shot 10 people and injured three others at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday traveled from another New York county hours away, and that the attack may have been planned months beforehand.
Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community.The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times at the attacker, striking his armor-plated vest at least once. The bullet didn't pierce, and Salter was shot and killed. “He’s a true hero," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday. “There could have been more victims if not for his actions.” Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose...
The victims of the massacre in Buffalo Saturday were innocent bystanders—an elderly woman stopping for a bite to eat after visiting her husband in a nursing home, a writer for community newspapers who advocated for stricter gun control measures, and grocery workers just trying to do their jobs. Ten...
CONKLIN, N.Y. – Accused Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron planned his allegedly racially motivated attack down to the minute – or at times, even the second – ahead of Saturday’s massacre that left 10 people dead and 3 others injured, according to local reports and the suspect’s alleged manifesto.
