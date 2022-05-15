ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphian and prominent Republican attorney loses life to cancer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Ryder, who was a board member of...

RIP Mr. John Ryder, a TN Republican Before We Were a Majority

When I got involved in Republican politics in 1982, a name I heard was Mr. John Ryder of Memphis. He has served many positions in the Tennessee Republican Party and the Republican National Committee. In 2019, he was appointed to the TVA Board by President Trump and served until 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
Family of MS quadruple amputee on mission to get Hero Arms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
Reeves touts economic development in Olive Branch visit

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a stop in DeSoto County Monday and visited the Ardagh Metal Packaging 490,965-square-foot facility in Olive Branch. Reeves’ appearance was to discuss economic development growth in DeSoto and Marshall County in particular. He also answered media questions on a variety of issues after a tour of the plant, located off Hacks Cross Road.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Expert answers questions amid rise in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. As more of our friends and neighbors test positive, many are asking what is the new normal now? What is the proper protocol to follow to keep you, your family and your community safe?. One of the biggest...
MEMPHIS, TN
Dyersburg teacher who threw down student no longer facing charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dyer County District Attorney has dropped assault charges against a Dyersburg teacher caught on camera throwing a female student to the ground. Dyersburg Police said Carey Sanders, 61, tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he forcefully threw one of the girls to the ground. Another student […]
DYERSBURG, TN
Protestors gather in Jonesboro for a national movement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many waits to see if Roe v. Wade will be overturned in the next couple of months people around the country and here in Jonesboro are making their voices heard, at the “Bans off our Bodies Rally”. The rally aimed to send a...
JONESBORO, AR
Decatur County man sentenced for resisting arrest by a federal officer

A Decatur County man will spend eight years in prison for resisting arrest by a federal officer. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 37-year-old Anthony Ray Phoenix was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN

