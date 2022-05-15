Memphian and prominent Republican attorney loses life to cancer

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — There's a need for someone to take charge in this boundary dispute. The mayor of Arlington assured us this past weekend everything was going to be OK, but right now, he's the only one saying that. Election Commission Chairman Mark Luttrell is a former Shelby...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – At least two children in Tennessee are being treated at the hospital due to the nationwide formula shortage. According to WMC, neither doctors nor their families can find the formula these children need on store shelves. Officials say both children are at Le Bonheur...
When I got involved in Republican politics in 1982, a name I heard was Mr. John Ryder of Memphis. He has served many positions in the Tennessee Republican Party and the Republican National Committee. In 2019, he was appointed to the TVA Board by President Trump and served until 2021.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a stop in DeSoto County Monday and visited the Ardagh Metal Packaging 490,965-square-foot facility in Olive Branch. Reeves’ appearance was to discuss economic development growth in DeSoto and Marshall County in particular. He also answered media questions on a variety of issues after a tour of the plant, located off Hacks Cross Road.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free speech or hate speech? The question is being posed after a newsletter was circulated in a Memphis community. People who got the paper told FOX13 it appeared to promote the separation of races, particularly the separation of white people from other ethnicities. FOX13′s Lakiya Scott...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. As more of our friends and neighbors test positive, many are asking what is the new normal now? What is the proper protocol to follow to keep you, your family and your community safe?. One of the biggest...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board passed a budget proposal Tuesday evening that would tackle issues like declining enrollment, deferred maintenance and limited staff. MSCS and district leaders plan to request a record-breaking $55 million from the Shelby County Commission today to make the budget a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The baby formula shortage is leaving parents across the country scrambling to find ways to feed their children. That’s why new mothers in the Mid-South are banding together and have made a Facebook page called “Memphis Formula.”. In the group, there are more than...
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The baby formula shortage nationally is intensifying locally in the Memphis area. Two children had to be hospitalized at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - a preschooler and a toddler - because the specialized formula they rely on isn't available now, requiring vital feeding through an IV.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dyer County District Attorney has dropped assault charges against a Dyersburg teacher caught on camera throwing a female student to the ground. Dyersburg Police said Carey Sanders, 61, tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he forcefully threw one of the girls to the ground. Another student […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is sharing her story of childhood trauma and her mission to help others before it’s too late. “When I was molested and was trying to deal with pleasing everybody in my family, or outside my family, church, friends,” said Marlisha Applewhite. “A lot of that drew me into a deep, deep, deep depression.”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer pool season is just around the corner!. The Memphis city pools officially open May 28, according to Memphis Parks. You must have a pool card to visit. Memphis Parks said pool cards are free and can be obtained onsite before your first visit. You must...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many waits to see if Roe v. Wade will be overturned in the next couple of months people around the country and here in Jonesboro are making their voices heard, at the “Bans off our Bodies Rally”. The rally aimed to send a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nestled in between Capitol Hill and downtown Washington D.C. sits a more than 300-foot-long limestone wall with more than 23,000 names carved on it. Each one represents a fallen officer killed in the line of duty, and new names are added each year during National Police Week.
A Decatur County man will spend eight years in prison for resisting arrest by a federal officer. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 37-year-old Anthony Ray Phoenix was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Sisters and brothers in scrubs united, as nurses marched in Washington D.C. to fight for change in their field. A nurse from Northeast Arkansas was one of those in the march at the nation’s capital. Crissy Landreth has worked as a nurse since 2013. After...
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man was allegedly threatened outside the St. Francis County Courthouse by someone he believed was connected to his brother’s killing. Scott Logan Sr. is grieving the loss of his 22-year-old son Douglas, killed in a drive-by shooting on May 1 in Forrest City, Arkansas. What allegedly happened Monday morning outside […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County father and son are in jail after investigators said they had drugs, guns and illegal devices that make guns even more dangerous. And, the discovery all started with a USPS delivery. ”I like my city. I don’t want to worry about getting killed...
