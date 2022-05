CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee, which will begin on May 27. Mayor Goodwin said the almost 20-year tradition of Live on the Levee is just one of the many things to do in Charleston during Summer 2022. “Live […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO