LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, increasing clouds with showers and storms moving in from the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out mainly west of I-44. Hi-Res models suggest that storms start out west around 10:30 PM and last through 4:00 AM. Storms should continue a weakening trend as they move eastward overnight. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO