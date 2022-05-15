ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Local singer hopes voice can be used to unify city

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Despite no watch party in Deer District following Friday's series of shootings, fans were able to shuffle through bars nearby to watch the Bucks advance on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the Bucks national anthem singer, Ben Tajnai, seeing the empty stage brought disappointment.

"Yeah I'd probably be up there singing actually," said Tajnai.

Tajnai has sung the national anthem for games and outdoor watch parties for 7 years now.

"It was so cool to see everyone just together and feeling that unity and I think that was probably the biggest disappointment about the whole thing you know because it was like 5 steps backward," said Tajnai.

Heartbroken over the violence just blocks away from where he's witnessed history, he understands why the watch party was canceled but hopes to continue to use his voice as a tool to bring unity.

"It didn't matter what color you were what background you were, what age you were or anything everybody was together in that moment. People would really come together during that, it was kind of the moment. The biggest thing that I take out of it is we gotta come back stronger and keep moving forward."

Comments / 4

Mark Abramczyk
3d ago

How about singing some songs to our DA to inspire him to prosecute criminals.

