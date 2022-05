Madison Regional Health System was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for overall performance in the country. “I am humbled to announce that Madison Regional Health System has been named to the National Rural Health Association’s list of Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals. This award is particularly meaningful because it not only reflects our organization’s quality of care and financial stability, it analyzes patient outcomes and satisfaction, among other statistics, and compiles it all into a score that is compared to 1353 other critical access hospitals,” said Tammy Miller, CEO. “Our high scores and this achievement are made possible by Madison Regional Health System employees and the community who entrust us with their care.”

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO