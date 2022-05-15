Which 2022 first-round receiver was put in the best position to succeed?

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Out of high school, I was a 3 star recruit and ended up going to Baylor. After 2 seasons there, I transferred to Sam Houston State. I just recently received my degree in Communication Studies with a minor in Mass Communications. I was also able to participate in the radio show at Sam Houston (90.5 KSHU). Additionally, I interned at college station news station. I cooperated with a community service project where I helped with a blood drive. I’ve also been a deacon at church. I’ve taken chapel as an elective, and I am often the player praying for our team.
Comments / 0