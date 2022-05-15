ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Video shows dogs attack boy in Virginia neighborhood

By Maggi Marshall, WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lypu5_0ff8va5f00

WARNING: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 6-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs as he walked to his bus stop in a Henrico County neighborhood Wednesday morning.

His family’s security camera captured two dogs first circle one child on London Drive before they ran down the street to 6-year-old Abanoub Zakaria and his mother. The dogs then circled the boy and attacked him.

WTVR

"The dog just bite me too hard — and I got hurt,” Abanoub said.

The child said the dogs ripped his clothes, bit different parts of his body and latched on to his backpack.

The boy's father, Youssef Iouza, said his wife was screaming and in shock over what was happening.

She was able to run to a neighbor's house for help and to ask them to call 911, Iouza said.

"There was blood everywhere," Iouza said.

WTVR
Abanoub Zakaria

Officials arrived and rushed Abanoub to the hospital.

The boy's father said his son had gashes all over his body so doctors applied numerous stitches where the dogs had bitten the boy.

The majority of his injuries were on his leg, head and face, according to his father.

“I can’t explain how much pain it causes me seeing my son attacked by two dogs,” Iouza said.

The aftermath of what happened is weighing heavily on the little boy and his family.

Abanoub has trouble sleeping and is having nightmares about the dogs, according to his father.

Iouza said his son screams in his sleep and says, "Please stop — like he's talking to dogs."

WTVR
Youssef Iouza

Henrico Police investigated the incident. Neighbor Franklin Boyd’s two female Rottweilers attacked the child, according to a police report.

As of Sunday, police had filed seven charges against Boyd. Those range from multiple counts of vicious dog, dog running at large, unlawful concealment of the dogs and noncompliance of the dog’s owner on the location of the dogs.

Officials have not said how the dogs escaped or clarified if the animals were seized or if they remain with their owner.

However, police said both dogs were up-to-date on their vaccines.

Records show Boyd is scheduled to appear in court next week.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

UNCUT: Video shows dogs attack boy in Henrico neighborhood

Comments / 16

Beelover
3d ago

What is it with people and these viscious dogs??? These attacks happen over and over again and dog lovers come to their defense and make excuse after excuse for these dogs and their owners.

Reply(3)
8
John Hood
3d ago

A pitbull came out of nowhere but luckily I was carrying a gun. Shot the dog in the head. Owners of dogs: keep them securely tied up or fenced in properly. I hated to shoot the dog, but it was either me or him. All pits are not violent, it is how you raise them as I had a pit bull myself. She was gentle and loved everyone. Sadly I had to put her down because of a rare disease.

Reply
10
Cherrtte1984 Payne18
3d ago

Praying for the child and family, yes the owners should be held accountable for this

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Virginia Man and Wife Die in Alleged Murder-Suicide

An elderly Virginia man allegedly shot his wife before shooting himself, according to Fairfax County police. Michael Bregman, 77, and Madeline Bregman, 76, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities. According to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police, the couple were found dead in their home...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Security Camera#Blood#Police#911#Accident
Inside Nova

Reston firefighters help deliver baby girl at station

Crew members at a Reston community fire station assisted in a special delivery on Tuesday: A newborn baby girl. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said her parents ran out of time on their way to the hospital early in the morning, but as luck would have it, they spotted Fire Station 25 on Wiehle Avenue.
RESTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Husband shoots wife, then self in Fairfax Co., police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Fairfax County. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court for a welfare check on Saturday, May 14. Upon investigating, they found Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, inside their home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Police locate missing Henrico County woman

Update: Monday, 1:14 p.m. Maiah Daniel has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. First report: Monday, 10:15 a.m. Maiah Daniel was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she failed to return home from a vacation with friends. While on vacation, Daniel left her beloved...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Man with stun gun steals cases of cigarettes in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven over the weekend. Officers responded to the store in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard Saturday around 7 a.m. and spoke with a store employee who witnessed the robbery. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
alxnow.com

Police: Three teenagers arrested after fatal Potomac Yard carjacking

(Updated 11:30 a.m.) Three arrests have been made in an attempting carjacking in Potomac Yard on Friday that left one dead and another injured. Police said that Jordan Poteat, an 18-year-old non-city resident, was shot and killed in the incident. Police initially said they believed the car owner shot the carjackers, though later claimed the investigation was ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy