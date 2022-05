There is no doubt that Utah’s population, especially within the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, is becoming more diverse and cosmopolitan. In the 2020 census, one out of every three individuals in Salt Lake County identified their ethnicity as other than white. And, a large majority of the state’s current population of more than 60,000 refugees representing countries including Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, the republics of the former Soviet Union and Burma live in the SLC metro area. In some of the city’s schools, one can find more than 30 languages spoken.

