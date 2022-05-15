ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, IA

Two juveniles charged with setting fire to Iowa playground

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — The citizens of Vinton have united after a fire destroyed popular Riverside Park and a truck belonging to the Vinton...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 6

Venomous 1991
3d ago

they melted some plastic, make them pay it back with community service and whatever the replacement costs n be done with it.

Judy Walton
3d ago

The culprits Parent's need to be held responsible, as well.

Comments / 0

