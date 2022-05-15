Power outages reported in Oklahoma City

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma senior is in need of help as a neighbor’s tree continues to wreak havoc on her property. When the Oklahoma wind comes sweeping down the plain and whips through El Reno, Betty McGoffin fears for her house. She’s lived in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City market is stepping up security to keep the store safe after Buffalo shooting. The Market at Eastpoint is standing in solidarity with the victims of Buffalo. With heightened protocols because they are in a predominantly Black neighborhood, similar to the one where 10 people were murdered.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Oklahoma law will let firefighters legally drive patients to the emergency room. Senate Bill 1515 was created after an Oklahoma City firefighter was disciplined for transporting a 3-year-old burn victim to the ER after waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance. Under current law, he...
The OTA has stated that it will compensate fairly for any land it has to acquire through right-of-way land acquisition, but for east Norman resident, Robin Schwab, it’s impossible to put a price on an inheritance that’s taken decades to build.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City’s newest budget proposal calls for millions more toward public transportation. Bus ridership is projected to be down 33% compared to 2019 before the pandemic, but some council members said they see evidence that spending more on things like bus routes gets results. Open...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a store on the corner of Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect went into the store with...
BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
Authorities recognized six U.S. Army National Guard members based in Oklahoma for their extraordinary work during Hurricane Ida. Last September, Louisiana was devastated when a Category 4 storm swept through the state. The team moved more than 100,000 pounds of critical infrastructure equipment. Some of the crew members accepted the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Update:The water main was repaired Saturday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Post: A water main break in Oklahoma...
CALVIN, Okla. — Strong winds caused damage Sunday evening in Hughes County. KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong spent hours in Calvin tracking the storm. The destructive storm caused a building's roof to come off and ripped some bricks from a building. The storm system also produced...
When the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was created in 1947, the plan was to sell $38 million in bonds to fund construction of a modern toll road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Once the debt was paid, the tolls would end. That never happened. The authority now operates 11 turnpikes and...
The City of Yukon encourages residents to attend the study session of the proposed de-annexation of Wilshire Boulevard on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The study session takes place in the Council chambers of the Centennial Building, 12 S. 5th St. Wilshire Road is currently split between jurisdiction of...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car chase in Oklahoma City ended in a manhunt at a storage unit. Police chased the stolen car to 60th Street and Blackwelder Avenue when the suspect go out and ran. The car chase ended when the suspect hit the curb. Unable to keep driving,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — After serving a warrant, the Oklahoma City Police Department recovered cash, guns, and drugs. It has been a busy few weeks for the Street Narcotics Unit. The team served a warrant in northwest OKC and recovered cash, guns and drugs. Among the drugs found were 230...
Little is known about a 2015 murder in Northeast Oklahoma City other than it happened overnight and it left Ray Adams for dead. OKC police remain committed to solving the cold case that's going on seven years.
HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma town is trying to replace its police chief after he was arrested by federal agents. The Calvin police chief officially resigned Monday, leaving a big hole in the police force. The city is in a unique situation after he resigned because there aren’t any officers to respond to calls.
An Oklahoma City man previously convicted of a 2001 rape in Washington County has violated his probation after picking up new charges. Jasper Battee appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where a motion to revoke his suspended sentence was presented. Battee has picked up new charges in Oklahoma...
