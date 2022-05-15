ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Power outages reported in Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Power outages have been reported in...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Industry
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
KOCO

Police investigate armed robbery at northwest Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a store on the corner of Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect went into the store with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Og E#Koco
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

US National Guard members in Oklahoma honored for Hurricane Ida efforts

Authorities recognized six U.S. Army National Guard members based in Oklahoma for their extraordinary work during Hurricane Ida. Last September, Louisiana was devastated when a Category 4 storm swept through the state. The team moved more than 100,000 pounds of critical infrastructure equipment. Some of the crew members accepted the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Strong winds cause damage in Calvin

CALVIN, Okla. — Strong winds caused damage Sunday evening in Hughes County. KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong spent hours in Calvin tracking the storm. The destructive storm caused a building's roof to come off and ripped some bricks from a building. The storm system also produced...
CALVIN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority debt growing despite ‘free’ toll roads

When the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was created in 1947, the plan was to sell $38 million in bonds to fund construction of a modern toll road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Once the debt was paid, the tolls would end. That never happened. The authority now operates 11 turnpikes and...
TULSA, OK
yukonok.gov

Study Session Scheduled for Proposed De-Annexation of Wilshire Blvd.

The City of Yukon encourages residents to attend the study session of the proposed de-annexation of Wilshire Boulevard on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The study session takes place in the Council chambers of the Centennial Building, 12 S. 5th St. Wilshire Road is currently split between jurisdiction of...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City car chase ends in manhunt at storage unit

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car chase in Oklahoma City ended in a manhunt at a storage unit. Police chased the stolen car to 60th Street and Blackwelder Avenue when the suspect go out and ran. The car chase ended when the suspect hit the curb. Unable to keep driving,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma town seeks to replace police chief after his arrest

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma town is trying to replace its police chief after he was arrested by federal agents. The Calvin police chief officially resigned Monday, leaving a big hole in the police force. The city is in a unique situation after he resigned because there aren’t any officers to respond to calls.
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Convicted Rapist Picks Up New Charges

An Oklahoma City man previously convicted of a 2001 rape in Washington County has violated his probation after picking up new charges. Jasper Battee appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where a motion to revoke his suspended sentence was presented. Battee has picked up new charges in Oklahoma...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy