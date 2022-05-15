‘The Circle’ Season 4, Episodes 5-8. Plus, an Interview With ‘Circle’ Royalty

Though told with nuance and complexity, Normal People is, at its core, a simple story. This may be why the novel was the first of Sally Rooney’s to receive a screen adaptation, despite coming second on the Irish author’s CV. Rooney specializes in characters of blazing intellect and inscrutable emotions, even to themselves. Normal People’s protagonists fit this bill, but they also followed a familiar boy-meets-girl archetype, a straightforward vehicle for a complex pair of personalities. Perhaps relatedly, the book is Rooney’s most commercially successful to date. The TV show, too, achieved breakout success, powered by two star-making performances and an intimacy that countered the isolation of early lockdown.
