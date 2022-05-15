ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Barry; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stone County in southwestern Missouri East central Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Kimberling City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Table Rock State Park Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Shell Knob... Indian Point Coney Island... Lampe HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Creek, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Creek; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Osage; Pawnee; Payne; Tulsa; Washington; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 242 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALFALFA BLAINE CREEK DEWEY ELLIS GARFIELD GRANT HARPER KAY KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN MAJOR NOBLE OSAGE PAWNEE PAYNE TULSA WASHINGTON WOODS WOODWARD
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

