May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The week of May 16-22 is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle during Bike to Work Week. According to nationaltoday.com, “this week is a part of National Bike Month and includes a whole host of bike-related activities sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, which are held from coast to coast across the U.S.”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet “Bella“!. Jill Dynes with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue features the 2-year-old pitbull female who has been relocated from Oklahoma. Watch the interview to learn more about the pet you needs a forever home and how to support both the animals, the shelter and how to step up to joins their fostering program.
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as showers and a warm front set up in our area. This front will make it between I-80 and Highway 34. Areas north of the front will have scattered showers Tuesday and cooler temps in the 60s and 70s, while south of the front it will be in the 70s and 80s.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel this summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure. In fact, you can experience the “Soul of Iowa”. Travel Iowa has put together a clever promotion to attract outsiders and Iowans alike to explore the state while simultaneously working to change its image from a “flyover” to “flythrough” state.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only 77 days away (at the time of this writing)!. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, along with Vicky Speth, Event Coordinator, discuss the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 102nd year.
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it open. Wally Geffert worked for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received special permission for the ride. First Alert Forecast - Monday Afternoon 5/16. Updated: 22 hours ago. Sunshine and breezy conditions expected...
One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said. Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity and can knock out power, start fires and cause significant damage when coming in contact with the electric grid. Jo Daviess County deputies respond to 2 single-vehicle crashes. Updated:...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park is a cooperative of local farmers and food producers. When you buy from this market, you’re buying directly from a Quad Cities’ producer and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception. Among the product line up is homegrown produce, meat, eggs, and milk, as well as homemade prepared items.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fourth round of applications for the DREAM Project funding is open, the City of Davenport said in a media release. The city said, $900,000 is available for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area. Applicants are...
