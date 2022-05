Palfrey spoke with WAMC Monday fresh off a campaign jaunt through Western Massachusetts. “Last week, I spent time in North Adams and Williamstown and Pittsfield, where we had great events," he said. "I was also out in Springfield, Chicopee, and South Hadley last week talking to voters. And what I'm hearing from folks is that they really want the attorney general to be focused on Western Mass, to be present, to understand the issues that people are concerned about. I've been listening to voters who are concerned about Wi Fi access, are concerned about transportation issues, are concerned about the opioid crisis and body cameras.”

