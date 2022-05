(Council Bluffs) -- Students in the Council Bluffs Community School District are making the most of a program offering college courses in the high school classroom. That's the message from Council Bluffs School Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo, who tells KMA News over 70 of her students walked across the Iowa Western Community College graduation stage over the weekend. The opportunity is made possible by the Diploma+1 program, which is currently in year five in the district. This year, Murillo says the program has offered a variety of college certifications to over 100 students.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO