The Spanish Grand Prix this weekend will be a crucially important event for Mercedes. The opportunity to compare the performance of the troubled current W13 with the original, quite different, car which tested here during the pre-season will be invaluable - and any lessons learned from that comparison may then have an impact not just on what Mercedes does for the remainder of this season, but also the concept of its 2023 car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO