Millikin softball makes program history, wins NCAA Regional Championship

Joseph “Joey” Cavatorta III, 47, of Assumption, passed away on Thursday, May 12 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on September 26, 1974 in Springfield to Joseph Cavatorta, Jr. and Florence Lou Verda “Verdie” (Hamell) Cavatorta. He married Jordan Lefever on October 12, 2013 in Navarre Beach, FL in a beautiful beach ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Whatever Joey did, he did passionately. At 17, he started his first business, Three C’s Collectibles, with his father in Taylorville, IL. At 36, he opened Crossroad Car Connection in Shelbyville, IL and ran it successfully for ten years. He was very proud of both businesses and loved being his own boss. He was also active in education, working with special-needs children and later as a substitute teacher at Central A&M, where he often ran into his daughter in the halls long enough for a quick hug. Joey was a knowledgeable and talented musician – songwriter, guitar player, and singer. He recorded an album of original songs with the band Can’t Imagine and co-founded the band The Remedy with friends, going on to play with them for 17 years. He was a great collector of vinyl and had a vast knowledge of rock, classical, and jazz. Later, he combined his love of music and teaching by giving music lessons to kids. Joey also loved to golf – the game itself as well as the beauty and peacefulness of the golf course.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO